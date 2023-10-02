Technology in physician education and a fast track to enhancing the patient experience

The global pharma industry continues to make leaps and bounds in the race to identify new and innovative medical interventions to treat an array of modern diseases and keep the general population living well – for much longer than ever before. Indeed, during the 1920s, the average life expectancy in the UK was just 63 years, in 2022 it rose to 83 years.

Education remains a key factor in the fight against some of humanity’s greatest health challenges, with HCPs standing firmly on the frontline, collaborating with their patients.

As the primary source of critical health information, from ongoing medical interventions to the latest clinical trials, pharma companies have a responsibility to keep HCPs fully updated and educated in order to implement best practice care.

