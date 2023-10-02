Vitiligo is more than a cosmetic condition

Vitiligo is often viewed as a cosmetic condition, but in fact it is a chronic autoimmune disease that can come with many challenges and have a profound impact on people’s lives.

It is characterised by depigmentation of the skin, which appear as white patches, caused by progressive destruction of pigment-producing cells known as melanocytes.

Due to a lack of awareness about the disease and limited types of treatment options available to people living with vitiligo there continues to be a high level of unmet need among this community.

Check out the rest of this feature here