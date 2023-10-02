Data integration in pharma is a prescription for improved efficiency and innovation

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has undergone a significant technological revolution in the last few years.

Traditionally, drug development and manufacturing were characterised as time-consuming, costly and fraught with uncertainty.

According to the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI), on average it takes more than 12 years and £1 billion to develop a single new medicine and make it available to patients in the UK, accounting for inevitable delays.

The pandemic and recent technological advancements, however, have propelled the industry towards the adoption of new and innovative approaches.

