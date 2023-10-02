Would you chat IBD over a cup of tea?

When most people sit down with a friend or family member for a cup of tea, they chat about what is going on in their lives – a promotion at work, their recent break-up or an upcoming holiday.

But what if something was impacting you, and you didn’t feel comfortable talking about it? Something that you might even worry you shouldn’t bring up, or are too embarrassed to mention, even though it’s really important to you?

Earlier this year, Galapagos Biotech hosted a focus group of patient representatives to better understand the challenges facing people living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and discuss how they could be supported by patient groups and the pharmaceutical industry.

