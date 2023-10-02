Overcoming operational hurdles and igniting clinical trials

In an era characterised by remarkable breakthroughs in drug discovery, development and biotech innovation, many say we’re in the midst of a ‘golden age of biology’.

In fact – between 2012 and 2021 – the FDA alone approved more than 400 new medicines and therapies. This is up by 73% from the previous decade and the number is set to rise with thousands of next-generation gene and cell therapies being tested in clinical trials across the globe.

There’s plenty of reason for optimism when it comes to future therapies, but while drug discovery is mostly about science, drug development is a long, expensive and complex process filled with many operational and data challenges that hinder many promising therapies from ever seeing the light of day.

