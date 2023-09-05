Why we should embrace digital health technology to transform our approach to clinical trials and medicine development

Innovative technology has created high hopes for transforming the landscape of healthcare and improving patient outcomes in clinical trials and long-term treatment.

Yet despite these advances, the delivery and assessment of clinical trial data remain significant and costly challenges, limiting the real-life impact for patients and carers.

Our reliance on static measurements and limited endpoints in clinical trials has become a major bottleneck for progress. Fortunately, if properly harnessed, digital health technologies (DHTs) have the potential to revolutionise patient care and outcomes.

