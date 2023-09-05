Drilling into demographics to get the edge on equality, diversity and inclusion

The equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) agenda presents health and care researchers with many challenges, characterised by phrases such as ‘reaching the hard-to-reach’ and ‘meeting unmet need’.

Professor Francis Martin, Lead Manager for Research, Development & Innovation at the NIHR Patient Recruitment Centre: Blackpool, examines the possibilities for reaching into communities for recruit identification to facilitate long-term disease management in the emerging digital era.

Modern research is primarily a Western developed world phenomenon. New developments and infrastructures drive economies. A significant arm in research and development is healthcare provision.

