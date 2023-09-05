Global health requires regional solutions for a true access model

The biopharmaceutical industry exists to transform and, in some cases, even save lives. Yet many people – nearly two billion, according to the World Health Organization – struggle to receive the medicines they need.

Barriers to healthcare exist worldwide. People from low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) can have difficulty accessing routine or preventative care due to a lack of resources and infrastructure in their communities.

And in developed nations, patients can face similar challenges based on geography or proximity to care, difficulties getting diagnosed with a rare disease, or struggles accessing needed treatments due to cost pressures.

Check out the rest of this feature here