Following in their footsteps – the young people choosing to follow their parents into the pharmaceutical industry

Pharma has changed a lot in recent years. The rules and regulations surrounding development and marketing of new medicines are ever increasing, with new innovations and technologies developing the drug manufacturing process.

Meanwhile, digitalisation, and the subsequent drive towards ‘smart’ production systems, have been a point of convergence within industry, with a focus on data, automation and real-time monitoring to improve efficiencies and time to market.

All of this means apprentices entering the field are not only facing new challenges, but also new opportunities compared to those who forged a career in pharma in the past.

