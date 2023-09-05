Five routes to transforming NHS-industry partnerships

True NHS-industry partnerships – which the readership of this publication will know can produce good outcomes for patients, systems and companies – should be seen by the public as a fine and noble thing.

At the HSJ Partnership Awards earlier this year, abundant pharma submissions showed the breadth and commitment of such projects.

The winner was an inhaler recycling scheme between Chiesi and Leicester hospital; the runner-up, a scheme that improved cardiometabolic patient health outcomes via innovative pathways – from Boehringer-Ingelheim and Leeds Teaching Hospital Trust.

Check out the rest of this feature here