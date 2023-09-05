M&As, pharma and the conundrum of people

Across pharma, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are not so much unicorn as more bang-average pony. Indeed, since 1985 the Institute for Mergers, Acquisitions and Alliances has clocked more than 11,500 deals in the industry.

Most of these deals fail. You know the stats – anywhere from 50-90% are said to fail to close or fail to reach the expected value for the acquirer (or both parties in a merger).

Personally, I’m not sure a deal that fails to close is necessarily a failure – if due diligence uncovers something unattractive, that’s a good reason not to proceed. Or if the non-progression is down to the actions of one egomaniac, that saves another organisation from his/her damage. No matter how many times I see the data though, I am still taken aback – it truly is Einstein’s definition of insanity.

