Free to enter, the prestigious PharmaTimes Marketer of the Year competition is open to marketers in the pharmaceutical industry who are currently promoting, or who are from a company which currently promotes Prescription Only Medicine (POM).

Please note: the competition is based around the UK market, so all entrants should have a comprehensive knowledge of the NHS.

March – Entry opens

Entry opens at the end of March and companies are able to nominate candidates by submitting a form with details about their job role and which category they wish to compete in. PharmaTimes will contact the individuals and teams nominated to confirm that they would like to enter.

Entry closes in September 2022.

September - Finalists announced

Entries are screened by the Executive Steering Group and finalists are confirmed.

5th October – Marketer Singles Virtual Finals Day

The finalists attend the Finals Day where they take part in category-specific case study challenges developed by an independent expert panel.

The Singles Finals Day will take place virtually on the 5th October.

13th October – in person Cross Functional Day

The Commercial Cross Functional Day will take place in person on the 13th October.

17th November - Live Awards Ceremony

We will be celebrating the achievements of all finalists at a live awards ceremony at The Chelsea Harbour Hotel on the 17th November 2022.

All finalists receive qualitative and quantitative judges’ feedback after the awards ceremony, including a competency score-sheet benchmarking their performance against their peers.