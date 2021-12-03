Marketer of the Year 2021 - Results

New Marketer of the Year (0-3 years)

Winner
Lauren Laskier
AstraZeneca

Finalists
Mark Compton
Bristol Myers Squibb

Emily Tyndall
Takeda

Marketer of the Year (4 years plus)

Winner
Rakhee Shah
Bristol Myers Squibb

Finalist
Lauren Edmondson
AbbVie

Market Access Lead of the Year

Winner
Martyn Beauchamp
AstraZeneca

Highly Commended
Reena Popat
AbbVie

Aspiring Business Unit Director

Winner
Craig Bradley
Takeda

Finalist
Nicola St Paul
Bristol Myers Squibb

Commercial Cross Functional Team of the Year

Winner
AbbVie
Terri-Leigh Niblock
James Busby
Iain Butler
David Moyes
Reena Popat

Finalist
Takeda
Craig Bradley
Dom Cameron
Ken Hugh
Lee Simms
Paul Springthorpe

Sales & Marketing Company of the Year

Winner
AstraZeneca

