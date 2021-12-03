Marketer of the Year 2021 - Results
New Marketer of the Year (0-3 years)
Winner
Lauren Laskier
AstraZeneca
Finalists
Mark Compton
Bristol Myers Squibb
Emily Tyndall
Takeda
Marketer of the Year (4 years plus)
Winner
Rakhee Shah
Bristol Myers Squibb
Finalist
Lauren Edmondson
AbbVie
Market Access Lead of the Year
Winner
Martyn Beauchamp
AstraZeneca
Highly Commended
Reena Popat
AbbVie
Aspiring Business Unit Director
Winner
Craig Bradley
Takeda
Finalist
Nicola St Paul
Bristol Myers Squibb
Commercial Cross Functional Team of the Year
Winner
AbbVie
Terri-Leigh Niblock
James Busby
Iain Butler
David Moyes
Reena Popat
Finalist
Takeda
Craig Bradley
Dom Cameron
Ken Hugh
Lee Simms
Paul Springthorpe
Sales & Marketing Company of the Year
Winner
AstraZeneca