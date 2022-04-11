Steering Group

The Marketer of the Year steering group and judging panel comprises both senior industry leaders and key stakeholders. This esteemed committee of professionals provides a vital role in helping PharmaTimes to design the competition so its content accurately reflects the latest business thinking and the environment in which marketers are working.

By including marketers’ customers on the judging panel we are able to ensure that PharmaTimes Marketer of the Year competition identifies both those individuals and teams who understand the needs of the customer, and rewards the best marketers in their field.

Who is in the steering group?

David Biddles Marketing Director Kyowakirin
Jonathan Dancer Managing Director Redbow Consulting Group
Mark Fisher Head of Integration AbbVie
Steven Hughes Business Planning Lead (Vaccines)Sanofi
Mark Lawson Global Senior Director New Products and Regional Brands Mundipharma
Lisa McCurdy Global VP STEM
Laura Murphy Associate Director Haematology Bristol Myers Squibb
Roshani Perera Commercial DirectorVisions4Health

Sponsors

Logo Logo Logo Logo

Key dates

Entry Opens
Entry Closes
Virtual Finals Day – Singles
Finals Day – Cross – Functional Team
Awards Ceremony
Sales Awards
Communications Awards
PharmaTimes Magazine