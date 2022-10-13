Virus can be lethal to humans and its spread is likely to accelerate this winter

The UK is facing its largest-ever outbreak of avian flu, with 1,727 cases so far detected in the UK's wild bird population. In addition, 161 captive birds have tested positive for the H5N1 strain. As a result, 3.2m birds have been culled across Britain in an urgent bid to stop its spread.

A leading testing expert has warned the British people that they must be extra vigilant. The UK is one of two western European countries where the potentially lethal H5N1 strain has already spread to humans.

The leading testing expert, Dr Quinton Fivelman, chief scientific officer at London Medical Laboratory, explained: “Obviously, this is a potential catastrophe for Britain’s bird breeders. This week alone, the Government has ordered that all poultry in Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of Essex must be kept indoors following the rapid spread of the virus. However, it could also represent a significant threat to humans.”

“It can be caught by touching infected birds, their droppings or bedding, or by killing or preparing infected poultry for cooking. It’s thought to be quite hard for humans to catch avian flu from birds but, when those cases do occur, there have been a number of fatalities,” he added.

Higher numbers of cases mean a greater chance of mutation which is possibly how the COVID-19 virus spread from bats to humans.

Professor Isabel Oliver, chief scientific officer at the UK Health Security Agency, added: “Currently, there is no evidence that this strain detected in the UK can spread from person to person, but we know that viruses evolve all the time and we continue to monitor the situation closely.”

“UK scientists and health professionals are concerned that, whereas in previous years the virus has mostly died out during the summer months, this new outbreak has persisted all year round and spread more easily. This autumn, it may be further spread by migratory birds returning to the UK to overwinter, bringing with them further risk of disease.”

The main symptoms of bird flu can develop very quickly – within three to five days after infection – and include a cough or shortness of breath, a high temperature, aching muscles or a headache.