The decentralised clinical trial centre will combine Biocorp pen injector with Aardex’s software

Following the launch of their global collaboration to support medication adherence last year, Belgium-based Aardex and France-based Biocorp, have announced one of their first major joint initiatives.

Both companies have been recruited by Trials@Home to take part in a phase 4 study type 2 diabetes study called RADIAL. Trials@Home is a centre for Decentralised Clinical Trials (DCTs), whose members include Sanofi, Janssen & Janssen and Pfizer.

They will team up with Sanofi to create a digital solution for optimised insulin management – 100 years after the first insulin injection in 1922.

The phase 4 RADIAL study will see Biocorps’s Mallya pen injector add-on collect data from Sanofi’s Solostar insulin pens. This will then be integrated with Aardex’s MEMS AS (medication adherence software) to provide an optimal understanding of patient behaviours during the course of the study.

Bernard Vrijens, chief executive officer and scientific lead at Aardex, explained: “Our digital medication adherence tool, MEMS AS, offers a powerful suite of tools to measure and manage adherence to medication. This project is an opportunity to leverage our extensive practical experience in diabetes, including our recognised scientific leadership in medication adherence to improve patient outcomes.”

Eric Dessertenne, chief executive officer at Biocorp, concluded: “Mallya is a smart dose monitoring solution for insulin pen injectors offering a seamless patient experience with automatic data collection. Secured real-time data is then transferred securely via Bluetooth allowing end-to-end validated medication data adherence and processing with MEMS AS and Trials@Home’s digital platform.

“This project is an opportunity to create evidence of the user benefits and evaluate the clinical benefits of our solution within a real-world decentralised clinical trial setting,” he added.

The RADIAL study aims to include around 600 patients with type 2 diabetes across 63 sites in six countries. Of those, 150 will be site-based, 150 will be hybrid and up to 300 will be participating fully remotely.

Meanwhile, improving medication adherence for patients with type 2 diabetes is crucial to improving outcomes. Non-adherence has a direct causal association with hospitalisation and death.

The ultimate aim is to reshape clinical trial design, conduct and operations, by developing and piloting standards, recommendation and tools for the definition and operationalisation of DCTs across Europe.