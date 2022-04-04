Golden Ticket programme is open to early-stage life sciences companies and biotech start-ups which are focusing on cutting edge therapies

Abbvie and We Are Pioneer Group (WAPG) have launched a programme designed to help early-stage life science companies commercialise drug discovery and gain access to crucial research space.

The 2022 UK Golden Ticket programme is open to early-stage life sciences companies and biotech start-ups that are working to develop cutting-edge therapies or technology platforms within four key areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience and eye care.

The UK programme will provide one year of free lab space with access to core facilities and services, tailored support from Abbvie’s global and UK scientists and experts, as well as exclusive access to Abbvie and WAPG networks over the year, with the opportunity for future collaboration.

Henry Gosebruch, executive vice president and chief scientific officer at AbbVie, said: “At AbbVie we always aim to follow the science and to engage early on with innovators and companies that push boundaries in areas of strategic interest to our R&D organisation.”

“Innovation in the UK is globally recognised. It is home to a vibrant ecosystem and deep talent pool underpinned by world-class life science universities, research infrastructure and life science industry. We are excited to become part of getting this initiative off the ground,” he added.

Belinda Byrne, UK medical director at AbbVie, said: “While unmet needs remain for patients, we remain committed to driving scientific innovation. The Golden Ticket programme, not only offers start-ups a unique opportunity, but it also means we can work closely with innovative companies that have the potential to deliver life-changing therapies to patients in the UK and globally.”

The 2022 UK AbbVie Golden Ticket winner is due to be chosen by a team of AbbVie’s scientific and business leaders, along with WAPG’s experts in venture building.