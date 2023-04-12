Partnership will develop technology to screen and diagnose Lyme disease and diabetes

Aberdeen University spinout, Vertebrate Antibodies Ltd (VAL), has successfully secured a significant investment with IMG (Innova Medical Group), for the rapid screening and diagnosis of diseases. The pair will now form a new holding company called EpitogenX.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic VAL incorporated its EpitoGen and EpitoPrediktTM technologies to develop antibody tests as part of the Scottish Government Chief Scientist Office Rapid Response in COVID-19 research programme.

Following the collaborative agreement, EpitoGenX will duly concentrate on the development of these technologies to reach industrial maturity and, ultimately, widespread distribution.

The AI-driven system, EpitoPrediktTM, was created to establish specific elements of the COVID-19 virus that would trigger the body’s immune response. Now it will be adapted to do the same for other specific diseases.

Meanwhile, EpitoGen is a biological platform, developed to combine molecular elements as they would appear naturally in the virus. It is an approach that enhances the test’s performance, improves sensitivity and, critically, is flexible in terms of incorporating new variants into the format.

The priority for EpitogenX is to develop lab-based and point-of-care diagnostic tests for Lyme disease and diabetes. Both conditions are particularly difficult to diagnose early enough to enable timely intervention. In contrast, the new tests are cheaper and will have greater overall accuracy than those currently available kits.

Professor Mirela Delibegovic from the University of Aberdeen, reflected: “This investment into VAL is testament to the innovative and pioneering technology that has come out of the team. The potential for this technology is boundless and I look forward to seeing it used clinically in the future.”

Dr Abdo Alnabulsi, co-founder and chief executive officer at VAL, concluded: “Our core technologies are poised to transform the diagnostic, vaccine and therapeutic fields. Our platforms provide superior products and services compared to current alternatives, with unmatched accuracy, flexibility, and adaptability, all while remaining affordable and cost-effective.

“This ensures that the benefits of our technologies are available to the NHS, low- and middle-income countries, and even the less-funded veterinary sector."

VAL emerged from the University of Aberdeen in 2011 with the aim of bringing their knowledge to industry and patient communities.