The software has reduced the time to provide pathology data from days to hours

The National Institutes of Health (NIH)-funded AIDS and Cancer Specimen Resource (ACSR) has announced it will use a Proscia software to research and develop cancer in people living with HIV (PLWH).

Newly leveraged data will be used to accelerate the development of new diagnostic and treatment approaches for HIV-associated malignancies.

The ACRS aims to acquire, store and equitably distribute biospecimens, which include tissue-based pathology data and associated clinical data from PLWH, to the scientific community.

Proscia’s Concentriq for Research software holds a library of rare biospecimens that contribute “to the fight against cancer in PWLH," said Dr Paige Bracci, UCSF professor, epidemiology and biostatistics, and director of the ACSR’s Informatics programme.

The platform works to provide near real-time sharing high-resolution images as opposed to glass slides, to enable the ACRS to transcend geographical barriers and share the same datasets with researchers worldwide, improving access to its data and further drive new breakthroughs.

Furthermore, this approach will increase the conservation and sustainability of rare and exhaustible tissue specimens for a wider group of researchers while offering robust annotation and analysis tools.

Bracci added that the software portrays “the benefits of digital pathology” to “get this real-world data in the hands of more researchers faster… not only making a difference for the scientific community but also for the patients impacted by its work”.

“[The software]… has meaningfully improved access to this critical source of insight,” said David West, chief executive officer, Proscia.

The ACSR has already reduced the time it takes to provide investigators with pathology data from days to hours.

In addition to this, the ACSR has announced the availability of a rare melanoma tissue repository on Concentriq for Research, with a tissue microarray of tumour tissues set to be available in early 2024.