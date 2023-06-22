ATLX-1088 is regarded as a possible first-in-class human antibody targeting CD33 – a cell surface protein

Alchemab Therapeutics – a company focusing naturally occurring antibodies – has announced data relating to its ATLX-1088. The therapy is a newly-discovered preclinical Alzheimer’s candidate and the wider details are being shared at the Antibody Industrial Symposium in Tours this week.

Data presented at the symposium shows ATLX-1088 results in a pivotal increase in the removal of toxic protein amyloid beta, which may help to restore brain cell function.

Indeed, studies have discovered that higher expression of CD33 is linked with more progressive cognitive decline as well as worsening disease status. Typically, high levels of CD33 inhibit normal function of brain-resident immune cells called microglia, which normally repair damage.

By beginning with the body’s response to disease – rather than the target itself – Alchemab’s platform inverts the traditional ‘target-led’ drug discovery process. Essentially, the immune system is used as a search process to establish vital disease-modifying targets.

Another benefit of this approach is that the disease antibody has been naturally optimised by the immune system. Consequently, this can lead to beneficial properties from a therapeutic perspective.

Jane Osbourn, chief scientific officer at Alchemab, reflected: “This is the first time we have revealed data from this exciting drug candidate targeting CD33. There’s strong evidence to show that knocking out CD33 results in lower amyloid-beta levels and reduction in amyloid plaque burden in the brain.”

She added: “We believe that ATLX-1088 could be an important step forward in treatment, potentially bringing a much-needed new therapy to patients with this debilitating disease.”

Young Kwon, chief executive officer at Alchemab, concluded: “Alchemab’s unique approach to antibody research has led to the discovery of ATLX-1088, which we hope could be a new therapy for Alzheimer’s.

“While there’s been progress in the Alzheimer’s field in the last few years, there’s still a tremendous need for more and better therapies, and we hope ATLX-1088 could be an important treatment option given its broad effect on microglial cell function.”