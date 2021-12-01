The UK government has aimed to expand their COVID-19 vaccination programme, in accordance with guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).



All eligible adults in England aged 18 and over will be offered a COVID-19 booster vaccine by 31 January 2022.

Everyone who is currently eligible – including those aged 40 and over, health and social care workers and those at increased risk from the virus due to preexisting health conditions – will be able to book their jab from three months after their second dose. This means that an additional seven million people over 40 are now eligible.

The government and the NHS are still prioritising the more vulnerable for their booster and are encouraging younger people to wait until they are called forward by the NHS to receive theirs. Hospitals, pharmacists and GPs are expected to receive detailed guidance about the expansion of the booster programme.

In order to ensure the most vulnerable are prioritised the NHS will also offer £30 extra for vaccinations delivered to those who are housebound until the end of next month. Over 18.2 million booster jabs have now been administered across the UK with 318,671 recorded on Tuesday 30 November 2021.

As it stands, there are now 22 cases of Omicron in the UK, according to UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid. Javid has said that he does not think people need to change plans for Christmas parties. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also expressed this but has urged people to get jabs and take precautions such as a lateral flow test and wearing a mask.

A UK Health Security Agency study has shown that boosters give over 90% protection against symptomatic COVID-19 in adults over 50, emphasising the importance of booster jabs in keeping people safe this coming winter.