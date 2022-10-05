Deal is part of mission to increase options available prescribers, patients and the NHS

ALTURiX has acquired the exclusive rights to desmopressin oral solution for the UK following the finalisation of an agreement with GP Pharm and Reig Jofre – both based in Spain.

Commenting on the agreement, Simon Fisher, founder and director at ALTURiX, explained: “We are very pleased to announce this deal with GP Pharm and Reig Jofre for such an important product for UK nocturnal enuresis patients.

“This agreement is the third recent example of our successful growth strategy in action, and once again shows the company’s commitment to reliably and affordably supply important products like desmopressin. Bed wetting is a complex condition which is often misunderstood, and we are delighted that we can help by increasing the currently-limited options available to prescribers, patients, their families and the NHS,” he added.

Commenting further, Marta Parente, chief executive officer at GP Pharm, reflected: “We are very excited about this collaboration with ALTURiX which we are confident will be a successful partnership. To GP Pharm, this is an important milestone, making our patented desmopressin oral solution accessible in further countries and continues building on our corporate vision of making peptide-based products available worldwide.”

“This collaboration will have a positive impact in the UK with products and technologies that contribute to the overall healthcare system and more importantly by contributing to the wellness of the patients suffering from nocturnal enuresis.”

Founded in 2020, following the acquisition of two family-owned pharmaceutical companies, ALTURiX has a portfolio of well-known medicines which are prescribed widely across the NHS. The mission set out by the ALTURiX founders is to reliably provide high quality branded medicines at sensible prices, as embodied by the company’s Medicines Value Programme.