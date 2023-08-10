The therapy reaches and activates areas of the brain that are central to cognitive enhancement

AlzeCure Pharma, a company that develops small molecule candidate drugs for diseases impacting the central nervous system, has announced that an article has been published on its phase 1 study supporting the continued development of NeuroRestore ACD856.

The article, published in The Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer's Disease, concentrates on the results from the Multiple Ascending Dose phase 1 study, which demonstrates that ACD856 has established sound tolerability and safety.

Indeed, it was observed that the candidate had suitable pharmacokinetic properties with rapid absorption within the body and relevant, dose-dependent exposure. Furthermore, AC856 increased EEG activity in the brain, denoting that the drug reaches and activates areas of the brain that are central for cognitive enhancement.

ACD856 is under development as a symptom-relieving treatment for medical conditions where cognitive ability is impaired, notably Alzheimer's disease. Emerging preclinical data also indicates that ACD856 has potentially protective and disease-modifying abilities.

Martin Jönsson, chief executive officer at AlzeCure, was optimistic about the results: “The clinical phase 1 data we have obtained with ACD856 are very promising and the need for new drugs in the Alzheimer's field is great.”

He added: “The results with the substance which support treatment to improve learning and memory abilities as well as depression are clearly positive with regard to partnership and out-licensing discussions and increases interest in the NeuroRestore platform."

Märta Segerdahl, chief medical officer at AlzeCure, concluded: "The results presented in the article show that ACD856 has a very good profile for further clinical development.

“With its potential to improve memory functions in a variety of diseases, ACD856 may have a significant role in the treatment of indications where these key functions are impaired, such as Alzheimer's disease, traumatic brain injury and Parkinson's disease.”