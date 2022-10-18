Therapy is based on ACD856's indicative disease modifying effects against the condition

AlzeCure has announced that an abstract on NeuroRestore ACD856 – and its potential disease-modifying properties – has been accepted for presentation at the annual Clinical Trials in Alzheimer's Conference, which is being held in San Francisco later this year.

The abstract is entitled Preclinical characterization of ACD856, a cognitive enhancer in clinical development for the treatment of cognitive dysfunction in Alzheimer's disease, demonstrates increased plasticity, neuroprotection and a possible disease modifying effect.

The presentation also contains preclinical results showing that ACD856, currently the leading drug candidate within the NeuroRestore platform, exhibits disease-modifying properties with both restorative and protective properties on nerve cells. The substance also has positive long-term effects after repeated administration, which indicates an enhanced plasticity in relevant neuronal pathways.

“Our results show that ACD856 has several positive effects on nerve cell function, both to protect neurons from damage but also to restore their function, which is of significant importance in neurodegenerative diseases characterised specifically by dysfunction and loss of nerve cells,” reflected Pontus Forsell, head of discovery and research at AlzeCure Pharma.

“This new data further strengthens the potential disease-modifying effect of NeuroRestore ACD856, in addition to the memory-enhancing effect we previously observed in several preclinical models. The substance, which is now in the clinical phase, has so far shown very good clinical results, and the data further strengthens the external interest in the project," concluded Martin Jönsson, chief executive officer of AlzeCure Pharma.