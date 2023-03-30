Therapy is a positive modulator and has demonstrated that it can improve learning and memory

AlzeCure Pharma – a company that develops small molecule candidate drugs for diseases impacting the central nervous system – has released preclinical data relating to its candidate NeuroRestore ACD856. The therapy is being developed to specifically target Alzheimer's disease.

The results from the research clearly demonstrated that ACD856 has a neuroprotective effect and also increases SNAP25 amounts.

SNAP25 is a protein that is linked to the contact surfaces between nerve cells – synapses – which disappear and lead to the typical symptoms that develop in individuals with Alzheimer's disease. Furthermore, during the studies positive, persistent long-term effects were also observed, indicating effects on neuronal plasticity – an occurrence that plays a significant role in cognitive function.

In addition, ACD856 is a positive modulator of both NGF/TrkA- and BDNF/TrkB-mediated signalling, and has demonstrated in previous preclinical studies that it can improve learning and memory in people with Alzheimer's disease.

The therapy has recently completed phase 1 clinical trials during which sound safety and tolerability were observed in humans. Promisingly, ACD856 also crossed the blood-brain barrier and activated regions of the brain central to both depression and cognition treatment.

Martin Jönsson, chief executive officer of AlzeCure, was optimistic about the latest results and the difference they could make to patient lives. “With the positive clinical results, we previously obtained with ACD856, as well as the new preclinical results that further support a disease-modifying effect, we have a very promising drug candidate in our research portfolio, which gives us increased opportunities, including in terms of business development.”

Johan Sandin, chief scientific officer at AlzeCure, concluded: “This new data with ACD856 further demonstrates that the substance has potential disease-modifying properties, both in terms of protecting nerve cells from damage but also positive long-term effects on nerve cell function.”