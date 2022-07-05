Treatment abstract focuses on results from a multiple ascending dose study in healthy volunteers

AlzeCure Pharma – a company that develops a portfolio of small molecule candidate drugs for diseases affecting the central nervous system – has announced an abstract regarding its drug candidate NeuroRestore ACD856.

The therapy, which is being developed with a focus on Alzheimer's disease, has been accepted for a poster presentation at Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2022, which will be held in San Diego from 31 July to 4 August.

The abstract, which focuses on results from a multiple ascending dose study in healthy volunteers of ACD856, will be presented at the international Alzheimer's conference by project leader, Kristin Önnestam.

The presentation will include new data from the clinical study, the main purpose of which was to evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of repeated and increasing doses of the treatment.

ACD856 or placebo was given orally repeatedly for one week to 24 healthy subjects divided into three groups in incremental doses. ACD856 has in preclinical studies been shown to improve cognition and memory, and is developed primarily for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

"This is a recognition of ACD856, which is the leading drug candidate in the NeuroRestore platform, and its focus on Alzheimer's disease where there is a great medical need," explained Kristin Önnestam.

"This new data is very important and we are pleased with this opportunity to present our data at such a well-known international and in an area of increased interest and societal need such as Alzheimer's and cognitive disorders," concluded Martin Jönsson, chief executive officer of AlzeCure.