Research concerns ACD440 – a non-opioid drug which treats peripheral neuropathic pain

AlzeCure Pharma – a company which focuses on conditions impacting the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer’s – has revealed that recruitment has been completed for the current phase 2 research.

The study involves the candidate ACD440 – a non-opioid drug which is being developed to treat peripheral neuropathic pain – comes in the form of a gel which is applied to the skin.

ACD440 is a TRPV1 antagonist which has a scientific basis for the biological mechanism in question and completed a positive phase 1b study in 2021. During this study it demonstrated very good tolerability, safety and pain-relieving effect of the substance that is applied as a gel to the skin.

AlzeCure’s new study is a placebo-based, double-blind, randomised trial and is unfolding in partnership with LINK Medical Research in Uppsala. Its pivotal aims include studying the safety, efficacy and pharmacokinetics of ACD440.

Martin Jönsson, chief executive officer of AlzeCure Pharma, was optimistic about the study’s chances: "With the previous positive results from the phase 1b study, we look forward to the readout of this phase 2 study. There is already interest in the project and with phase 2 data, the project can generate even greater interest for out-licensing in a segment with a very high medical need."

Märta Segerdahl, project leader and chief medical officer at AlzeCure, commented: “The study has developed well and the fact that we have now been able to include the last patient in the study means that we have good hopes that the study will also deliver the results according to what we previously communicated.”

“We see an exciting potential with ACD440, where you can broaden the further development with other formulations, thereby enabling several indications,” she added.

Neuropathic pain continues to be widespread and the need for alternatives to opioids remains significant.

The central conclusions and data from the study are expected by the summer of this year.