Companies will support a study which provides vital information on arthritis for patient-supporting HCPs

Ampersand Health and UCB have announced a partnership to help patients with Axial Spondyloarthritis (axSpA) – a form of inflammatory arthritis that mainly affects the joints of the spine.

The two companies will be supporting Project Nightingale, an ongoing study run by the Royal National Hospital for Rheumatic Diseases (RNHRD) in Bath. The project is designed to assist axSpA patients in managing their symptoms and improving quality of life.

Healthcare professionals will be able to use the information gathered to support patients to predict flares, track regular exercise programmes and improve sleep.

One patient, Peter Stanley, 68, joined the pilot study to help him understand his symptoms. “I wasn’t very good with technology at the beginning, but it was surprisingly easy to update information, such as sleep patterns, on my smartphone. Participating in Project Nightingale has helped me understand some of my most problematic symptoms as well as acting as a useful record for when seeing my rheumatologist.”

“My main problem with axSpA is the impact the condition has on my sleep based on my stress levels. Since the study started, I’ve been able to see a link and look at ways to reduce my stress to help with my symptoms,” he added.

Nader Alaghband, founder and CEO of Ampersand Health, explained: “The collaboration with UCB and the RNHRD will capture subtle, potentially critical changes in disease activity that are not currently considered in clinical practice to help predict flare-ups, while supporting patients to self-manage and recognise patterns by tracking lifestyle factors such as exercise and sleep. This is core to Ampersand’s mission, to help light the path to remission for patients with inflammatory diseases.

“We hope that with close collaboration, we can investigate and improve the management of axSpA and explore ways in which the My Arthritis app could be embedded into routine care to better support patients and healthcare professionals.”