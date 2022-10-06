Partnership will maximise the chance of successfully progressing its research projects

Amphista – a company involved in the development of next generation targeted protein degradation (TPD) therapeutics – has linked up with Domainex in an integrated drug discovery partnership.

Domainex is an integrated medicines research outfit and will provide expertise in protein production, assay biology and medicinal chemistry.

Domainex has experience in the field of TPD with expertise in designing, synthesising and profiling targeted heterobifunctional protein degraders and has established target engagements using its suite of biophysical technologies.

The company also provides customised wet and dry biology services to advance the disease research projects of its partners, from target expression to pre-clinical development candidate nomination. By working with Domainex, Amphista aims to maximise the chance of successfully progressing its research projects.

“We are delighted to have been selected by Amphista Therapeutics to help them advance their portfolio of drug discovery projects, building on our previous collaboration,” explained Tom Mander, CEO of Domainex.

“Our skilled, multi-disciplinary, integrated team of medicinal chemists, cell biologists, biophysicists and protein scientists based at our Centres of Excellence within the Cambridge bioscience hub will work closely with the scientific leadership team at Amphista to advance their cutting-edge protein degrading technology,” he added.

Amphista CEO, Nicki Thompson, reflected: “Amphista is expanding rapidly at our Granta Park, Cambridge, UK research hub as we advance our growing internal TPD portfolio and our recently signed research collaborations with BMS and Merck Healthcare.”

“To support our planned growth, we’re also excited to expand our network of contract research collaborators and work with Domainex with their high-quality chemistry, assay biology & biophysical expertise as we tap into the rich expertise in Cambridge,” she concluded.