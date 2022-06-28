The mobile clinics will support communities with limited or no access to vaccines and other health services

Amref Health Africa and AstraZeneca – in collaboration with the Ministry of Health in Kenya – are launching a fleet of mobile vaccination clinics in an effort to protect last-mile communities from the pandemic.

Ten movable clinics will bring COVID-19 vaccines and other health services into hard-to-reach communities across Kenya, increasing vaccine access and general uptake in Kenya. As of June 2022, only 31.4% of the adult population in Kenya were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while Africa’s average vaccination rate is 17.7%, lagging behind other world regions.

Each mobile clinic aims to vaccinate 70-100 people every day – reaching up to 1,000 people per day, once all ten mobile clinics are fully operational. The mobile clinics will help to bridge the COVID-19 vaccine gap by providing vaccine education, COVID-19 screening, safe and accessible vaccination and post-immunisation care.

Operated in partnership with the County Health Departments, and adhering to health and infection prevention control standards, the custom-built clinics are fitted with solar-powered fridges and backup power supplies.

Meanwhile, timely data capture and reporting is facilitated through onsite web-enabled computers and Amref Flying Doctors will replenish the mobile clinics to ensure their effective deployment.

Dr Githinji Gitahi, group CEO at Amref Health Africa, stressed the importance of such ventures: “It is evident that health emergencies are here to stay, and thinking out of the box through innovations in health may be our only chance at timely response if, and when emergencies occur.

“Addressing other health determinants such as non-communicable diseases that influence how health emergencies affect us is critical to avert the negative impact that health emergencies such as COVID-19 have on communities.”

Dr Pelin Incesu, AstraZeneca’s area vice president for the Middle East and Africa, added: “We are thrilled to launch this innovative partnership with the Ministry of Health and Amref Health Africa to ensure that no Kenyan is left behind in our efforts to protect lives from COVID-19 and other life-threatening diseases. This is part of AstraZeneca's ongoing commitment to a patient-centric response to the pandemic.”

As Kenya incorporates vaccination services into primary health care, it is hoped that the clinics will raise awareness of non-communicable diseases.