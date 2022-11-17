The challenge of resistant infections will require new antibiotics according to the ABPI

On the eve of World antibiotic awareness week, the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) has reinforced its message to industry about developing new antibiotics.

In 2019, it was estimated that 1.2 million deaths globally, were due to antibiotic-resistant infections while, across England, during 2019-20, there were over 90,000 hospital admissions. Nevertheless, the global pipeline for new antibiotics has been unable to address the escalating problem.

Furthermore, drug resistant microbes are developing faster than new antimicrobial treatments, creating a considerable global threat to modern medicine.

Meanwhile, this year’s World Antimicrobial Awareness Week aims to improve knowledge and understanding around antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The event will encourage better practices among the public, health workers and policy makers in order to avoid the further spread of antibiotic resistance.

Amit Aggarwal, executive director, medical affairs at the ABPI, explained: “Antibiotic resistance is a silent threat to the very foundations of modern medicine. Addressing the challenge will take a global effort and the very important contribution of individual healthcare workers and patients in their use and stewardship of these vital drugs.”

He added: “The UK is already playing a leading role in tackling antibiotic resistance through changes to how it incentivises and rewards antibiotic innovation, but it cannot win this fight alone. We must continue to spur global efforts to improve how we use existing antibiotics and prioritise the development of new antimicrobial treatments.”

Antibiotic resistance occurs the bacteria that triggers infection can no longer respond to available antimicrobial treatments.

Every health system across the world relies on the use of antimicrobial treatments for everyday medical use and also tooth extractions, chemotherapy, sepsis and surgical procedures.