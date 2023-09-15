The site will contribute to the development and commercialisation of antibody drugs

Astellas Pharma has announced its plans to invest approximately €330m to build a new state-of-the-art facility in Tralee, Ireland.

The investment in Ireland will reinforce stable production for global supply and accelerate the development and commercialisation of innovative antibody drugs and other products.

Based on the Industrial Development Authority’s (ADA) greenfield site in Kerry Technology Park, Tralee, the facility will provide highly specialised engineering, science and technology roles to the area.

The 44.7-acre facility will be built in alignment with Astellas’s sustainability targets and values, aiming to cut water use by around 50%, reduce operational energy intensity by over one-third, and produce zero waste for landfills.

Additionally, the site will have onsite renewable technology, including solar PV panels and a biomass boiler, in an effort to mitigate climate change.

Hideki Shima, chief manufacturing officer at Astellas, said: "With the new facility, Astellas will aim to strengthen our in-house production capacity and capabilities and ensure a stable supply of high-quality Astellas medicines to patients around the world."



Michael Lohan, chief executive officer at IDA, said: "This announcement from Astellas is excellent news for the South West region and indeed Ireland. Astellas already has a presence in both Kerry and Dublin and this significant investment… underscores the strategic importance Ireland plays in Astellas’ global operations.



"The new facility in Tralee will be built with sustainability at its core and will showcase Ireland and our regional attractiveness as a location for investment."



The construction of the new three-story building aims to commence in 2024 and is expected to be operational by 2028.