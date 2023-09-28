Collaboration will enable teams across the organisation to increase clinical research innovation

SAS – the AI and analytics company – has been selected by AstraZeneca to help boost efficiency and drive automation in the delivery of statistical analyses for clinical and post-approval submissions to regulatory authorities.

The SAS and AstraZeneca collaboration will enable teams across the organisation to increase clinical research innovation using SAS’s cloud-based software and technologies.

SAS will support the redesign of clinical and patient data flow by delivering analytics and AI, redesigning clinical trials in a fast-evolving regulatory environment, enabling data re-use and assisting with the acceleration of reporting and submission timelines.

The company will also deliver increased capacity, automation, interoperability and flexibility in order to analyse diverse and novel patient data sources as part of the submissions process. These could emerge from wearables, sensors or precision medicine.

This will be achieved by supporting the analysis and reporting phases with SAS Life Science Analytics Framework and SAS Viya – a cloud-based industry platform enabling swift decision-making regardless of data volumes or complexity using modern cloud technologies.

Bryan Harris, SAS executive vice president and chief technology officer, reflected: “I’m delighted that SAS is building on the strong relationship it has had with AstraZeneca over many years by being part of this transformation programme. The work they do positively impacts the lives of millions of people around the world.”

He added: “This is exciting because we have solidified a great foundation between our companies, but we also recognise we are just scratching the surface. We pay attention to technology and the advancements in AI, and we thrive on thinking through how our technology blended with AstraZeneca’s expertise and insight can create new medical solutions for their customers.”

Christopher J Miller, vice president biometrics at AstraZeneca, concluded: “This partnership with SAS supports the transformation of how we use clinical data to support our patient-centric approach and focus on getting medicines to patients faster than ever before.

“It will also allow us to introduce new ways of working and embrace new technologies and trial models to accelerate our portfolio.”