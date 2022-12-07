Data reinforces potential to deliver new standards across HER2-targetable breast cancer

AstraZeneca (AZ) is presenting new data underlining its ambition to redefine care delivery at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS).

Twelve AZ breast cancer medicines and potential new treatments will be highlighted across 55 presentations – including five oral presentations. The company will also showcase the company’s growing leadership throughout different subtypes and stages of the disease.

Two presentations will focus on the DESTINY-Breast clinical programme, demonstrating the efficacy of Enhertu – also known as trastuzumab deruxtecan. The therapy involves patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer.

Meanwhile, updated results from the DESTINY-Breast03 phase 3 trial of Enhertu versus trastuzumab emtansine in patients previously treated with trastuzumab, will be presented, including updated progression-free survival data and overall survival results.

Primary results from the DESTINY-Breast02 phase 3 trial will also be shared, further demonstrating the clinical benefit of Enhertu compared to conventional chemotherapy-based regimens in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer previously treated with T-DM1.

Dave Fredrickson, executive vice president, oncology business unit at AZ, explained: “As we close another year of breakthroughs in breast cancer, our presence at SABCS will showcase the opportunity for our portfolio to shape clinical practice and redefine care across subtypes and stages of this disease.”

He added: “Compelling results for potential new medicines capivasertib and camizestrant as well as new data from antibody drug conjugates Enhertu and datopotamab deruxtecan will underscore our focus on addressing the greatest unmet needs and delivering personalised treatment for more patients with breast cancer.”

Susan Galbraith, executive vice president, oncology R&D at AZ, reflected: “Our data at SABCS is strong validation of our clinical strategy to provide next-generation treatment solutions for patients with nearly all major types of breast cancer. We are excited to share results from the pivotal CAPItello-291 trial, which will support the opportunity of our novel AKT inhibitor capivasertib for patients with HR-positive disease.”