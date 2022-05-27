Initial group of patients have received Saphnelo in a phase 3 trial evaluating lupus nephritis

Following its phase 2 proof of concept trial, Saphnelo – also know as anifrolumab – has been provided to patients as part of the critical IRIS phase 3 clinical trial to treat lupus nephritis (LN).

As many as 60% of patients with lupus develop kidney problems and, in more severe cases, this can develop into LN, which is characterised by kidney inflammation.



The condition is one of the most common severe organ manifestations within systemic lupus erythematosus. It is also a chronic condition in which the immune system attacks healthy tissue in the body.

Furthermore, patients with LN are at a substantially increased risk of dialysis and early mortality, while these individuals have elevated levels of type 1 interferons in the blood and kidneys.

Saphnelo is currently approved for the treatment of moderate to severe SLE in the US, Japan, Europe and Canada, with regulatory reviews ongoing in other countries across the world. The current investigative phase represents a new indication beyond SLE and will be conducted in multiple countries involving adult patients with active LN.

Eduardo Mysler, the international coordinating investigator in the Saphnelo clinical development programme for LN, explained: “The phase 2 results of anifrolumab in lupus nephritis provided important evidence suggesting that blocking type I interferons is a potentially promising strategy for the treatment of lupus nephritis.”

“I look forward to contributing to the next phase of anifrolumab’s development in this severe and often debilitating complication of lupus, where new therapeutic options are much needed,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mene Pangalos, executive vice president, BioPharmaceuticals R&D at AstraZeneca, concluded: “Following the approval of Saphnelo as the first new treatment for systemic lupus erythematosus in over a decade, the start of our IRIS phase 3 trial in lupus nephritis is another important step forward in our ambition to bring Saphnelo to more patients with diseases where type I interferon is a central driver.”