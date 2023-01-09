Agreement involves access to global rights of blood pressure lowering therapy baxdrostat

AstraZeneca (AZ) has agreed to acquire CinCor Pharma (CinCor) – a company which concentrates on developing novel treatments for hypertension and chronic kidney disease.

The addition of the company will increase AZ’s cardiorenal pipeline as it will include CinCor’s candidate drug, baxdrostat.

Baxdrostat is a selective, oral small molecule inhibitor of aldosterone synthase – the enzyme responsible for the synthesis of aldosterone in the adrenal gland – and can be used for blood pressure lowering in treatment-resistant hypertension.

The drug represents a potentially leading next-generation aldosterone synthase inhibitor as it is selective for aldosterone synthase and, critically, spares the cortisol pathway among humans.

There is also potential for combining baxdrostat with Farxiga – a move which upholds AZ’s strategy to provide benefits throughout cardiorenal diseases, especially where there is a high unmet medical need.

Marc de Garidel, chief executive officer of CinCor, reflected: “We are excited about the proposed acquisition of CinCor by AZ as we believe it offers the prospect of accelerating the development timeline and expanding the breadth of benefits patients with cardiorenal diseases might obtain from baxdrostat, if approved.”

He added: “CinCor is committed to ensuring a smooth transition of the development responsibilities to AZ a once the acquisition is consummated.”

Mene Pangalos, executive vice president BioPharmaceuticals R&D, AZ, concluded: “Acquiring CinCor supports our commitment to cardiorenal disease and further strengthens our pipeline with baxdrostat.

“Excess levels of aldosterone are associated with hypertension and several cardiorenal diseases, including chronic kidney disease and coronary artery disease and being able to effectively reduce this would offer a much-needed treatment option for these patients.”