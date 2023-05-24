Vital data supports early intervention in order to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

AstraZeneca has revealed that new data presented at the American Thoracic Society 2023 (ATS 2023) Conference adds to evidence supporting proactive disease management for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients.

The details provided further insight into the company’s Breztri therapy, especially in preventing exacerbations and reducing mortality.

EROS real-world outcomes data demonstrated that the rapid initiation of Breztri is linked with a reduced risk of future exacerbations among people living with COPD.

The data also revealed that initiating the fixed-dose triple-combination therapy within 30 days of a qualifying moderate or severe exacerbation in patients with COPD is associated with a decreased risk of future exacerbations by 24%. This was in contrast to delaying treatment by one to six months. The figure increased to 34% when compared to delaying treatment by six months to a year.

The EROS study became the first real-world evidence analysis of Breztri, involving more than 2,400 patients with COPD. AstraZeneca's presence at ATS 2023 also includes new data from Tezspire and Fasenra.

Professor Charlie Strange, Medical University of South Carolina, US and investigator in the EROS study, was encouraged by the emerging data: "A key treatment goal in COPD is to avoid exacerbations that may lead to increased risk of future exacerbations, possible hospitalisation or even death.”

He addd: “The EROS real-world data builds on the body of clinical evidence that Breztri is effective in reducing COPD exacerbation rates and can significantly reduce the risk of future exacerbations if used as soon as a patient’s COPD symptoms worsen.”

Robert Fogel, vice president, global medical affairs, respiratory and immunology, AstraZeneca, concluded: “As the third leading cause of death worldwide, improving outcomes for patients must be an urgent priority for physicians and healthcare systems.

“The studies increase our understanding of the significant cardiopulmonary risk COPD patients face as well as the opportunity to reduce COPD exacerbations through more proactive treatment with Breztri.”

