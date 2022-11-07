INSIDE-CKD study involves patients from across France, Germany, Italy, the US and Japan

AstraZeneca’s (AZ) INSIDE-CKD research has demonstrated that Farxiga could cut 33% of healthcare costs by delaying chronic kidney disease (CKD) progression and reducing incidence of cardiorenal events.

The company presented the new data at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2022 in Orlando while the findings were also published in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.

CKD impacts 850 million people worldwide with increasing prevalence, yet the vast majority of patients go undiagnosed. The data from the REVEAL-CKD multinational study found high rates of underdiagnosis – 61.6% to 95.5% – in the US, France, Italy, Germany and Japan.

Methods included country-specific electronic medical records and insurance claims analysis which further demonstrated that once a diagnosis was made, patients did receive timely CKD monitoring and management of their disease, which resulted in patient benefits.

Meanwhile, the REVEAL-CKD trial also evaluated (estimated glomerular filtration rate) eGFR decline before and after CKD diagnosis was recorded for 27,000 patients. These individuals had a median eGFR decline, both in the two-year period prior to CKD diagnosis, and in the two-year period after diagnosis.

Mene Pangalos, executive vice president, BioPharmaceuticals R&D at AZ, noted: “Chronic kidney disease is a silent, progressive killer that remains underdiagnosed. The data not only provides a comprehensive view of the costs associated with chronic kidney disease and the toll it takes on patient lives, but also how Farxiga can cut this significant burden with reduced rates of all-cause hospital admissions and healthcare resource utilisation.”

“If clinical treatment guidelines were fully implemented, highlighting the need for preventive treatment strategies, patients’ risk of adverse kidney, mortality and cardiovascular outcomes can be ameliorated,” he added.

Across 23 countries and 100,000 patients, there was also a 33% cost reduction when patients were treated with Farxiga in addition to standard of care. This was compared to standard of care alone, resulting in savings of $205m over a three-year period.