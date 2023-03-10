Positive results emerge from AEGEAN phase 3 trial for patients with resectable non-small cell lung cancer

AstraZeneca have announced positive results from its analysis of the ongoing AEGEAN phase 3, placebo-controlled trial among patients with resectable early-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The study showed that being treated with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI, in combination with neoadjuvant chemotherapy, before surgery and as an adjuvant monotherapy after surgery showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in event-free survival. The research contrasted the therapy’s performance with neoadjuvant chemotherapy alone followed by surgery.

Furthermore, IMFINZI was well tolerated and no new safety concerns were recorded in the adjuvant and neoadjuvant settings. In addition, adding IMFINZI to neoadjuvant chemotherapy was consistent with the known profile for this combination and did not increase complications or adverse events. There was also no compromise in the patients' ability to undergo surgery versus chemotherapy alone.

Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President, Oncology R&D at AstraZeneca, reflected: “Patients with resectable non-small cell lung cancer face unacceptably high rates of recurrence, despite treatment with chemotherapy and surgery. We have shown that adding IMFINZI both before and after surgery significantly increased the time patients live without recurrence or progression events.”

John V. Heymach, Professor and Chair Thoracic/Head and Neck Medical Oncology, added: “Treating patients early with durvalumab both before and after surgery delivers a significant and clinically meaningful benefit in resectable non-small cell lung cancer, where new options are urgently needed to offer patients the best chance of long-term survival.”

He added: “The AEGEAN results provide compelling evidence that this novel durvalumab regimen can drive improved outcomes in this curative-intent setting.”

Results from the final pathologic complete response and major pathologic response analyses were consistent with previously announced results.

Every year there are an estimated 2.2 million people diagnosed with lung cancer globally, with 80-85% of patients diagnosed with NSCLC – the most common form of the disease.