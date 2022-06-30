Centre will accelerate drug development and enable precision health solutions

Atos, in agreement with the Wellcome Genome Campus in Cambridgeshire, has announced the official opening of its global Life Sciences Centre of Excellence.

The facility will provide scientists on campus – as well as global genome and bio-data institutes worldwide – with early access to emerging technologies to support their research. It will also help to accelerate the process of bringing new drugs to market and deliver tangible societal benefits.

The centre will focus on exploration and discovery aimed at complementing the existing campus facilities with access to leading-edge technologies, such as high-performance computing and AI. The facility will also feature leading-edge technologies from Atos partners including Arm, Intel and NetApp.

Furthermore, Atos experts worldwide will collaborate directly with genome and biological data research scientists to help develop ideas – focusing specifically on the implementation of precision health and accelerating drug development using digital technologies.

Ultimately, the aim is to create solutions that enable healthcare organisations to design efficient strategies to prevent and manage disease, while supporting pharma and medtech organisations in accelerating treatments.

The outcomes from collaboration between Atos and the life sciences sector will be showcased at the Centre of Excellence through innovation workshops and demonstrations.

Dr Natalia Jimenez, global life sciences product lead at Atos, explained: “The opening of the Life Sciences Centre of Excellence is a significant milestone in Atos’ pioneering work to drive innovation in the healthcare and life sciences industry. By providing an ecosystem where genome and biological data research scientists can access emerging technologies accompanied by leading Atos experts, the Centre of Excellence will play a crucial role in fostering life sciences discovery and innovation.”