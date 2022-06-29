AVA6000 is a novel form of doxorubicin that has been modified using Avacta’s delivery platform to improve safety

Avacta – a clinical stage oncology company – has announced that the first-in-human phase 1 trial of AVA6000 Pro-doxorubicin will advance to the third dose cohort. It follows a positive review of safety data from the dosing during the second cohort.

The company’s safety data monitoring committee, comprised of clinicians currently recruiting patients, has completed its assessment from the second cohort – dosed with AVA6000 at 120mg – in the ongoing phase 1 trial. Following this review, the committee has recommended that the clinical trial continues as planned and escalates to the next dose of AVA6000 at 160mg.

AVA6000 is a novel form of doxorubicin that has been modified using Avacta’s delivery platform to improve its safety and therapeutic index. AVA6000 has been designed to limit cell penetration of the drug – and therefore its cell-killing effect – until it is specifically activated by a fibroblast activation protein which is in high concentration in many solid tumours.

The resulting reduced exposure of healthy tissues to active doxorubicin has the potential to significantly increase its therapeutic impact by reducing the incidence of adverse effects, including cardiotoxicity and myelosuppression.

Anthracyclines such as doxorubicin, a generic chemotherapeutic agent, are widely used as part of standard of care in several tumour types, but doxorubicin’s use is limited by cumulative toxicity associated with cardiomyopathy.

Dr Alastair Smith, chief executive officer at Avacta, noted: “AVA6000, and the Avacta platform have the potential to deliver safer and affordable oncology drugs that could significantly improve cancer patients’ lives. We are very pleased with the progress being made with the study and look forward to seeing more data as it emerges from the trial.”

Neil Bell, chief development officer at Avacta, added: “The recommendation from the committee to initiate dosing in cohort 3 with 160mg of AVA6000 is an endorsement of the emerging safety and tolerability profile in the patients enrolled in this study to date. We look forward to providing additional updates as the dose escalation phase of the trial progresses.”