Binders will establish cell types and delivery vehicles may increase uptake of the siRNA therapy

Aptamer Group – a company which focuses on developing innovative novel binders across its Optimer-based platform – has revealed a new link-up with BaseCure Therapeutics. The partnership will primarily concentrate for the on emerging Optimer-targeted gene therapies.

It will also involve precisely targeting gene therapies – like small interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) therapeutics – to establish tissues and cells by incorporating the Optimer platform. Both companies are confident that the partnership will yield a wealth of new opportunities across the field of gene therapy.

Optimer binders are oligonucleotide affinity ligands that are essentially antibody alternatives. Crucially, they can also be combined with various payloads – from small molecule drugs to gene therapies.

Furthermore, in terms of the gene therapy market, siRNA therapies represent the most significant element of this rapidly growing area, with consistent potential emerging from the clinic. Indeed, so far, there has been US Food and Drug Administration approval of four siRNA treatments.

In spite of this success, however, targeting the drug to a specific organ or cell within the body, and allowing its gene silencing function, is still a huge obstacle. Consequently, the new partnership aims to support the future development of more targeted gene therapies.

Dr Arron Tolley, chief executive officer at Aptamer, is optimistic about the collaboration: “We’re excited to work with BaseCure Therapeutics to develop Optimer delivery vehicles that improve the effectiveness of their siRNA therapies.”

“Targeted delivery remains a significant challenge to the therapeutic oligonucleotide market, so we are pleased to be able to offer solutions for this using our Optimer platform. I look forward to updating the market regarding progress in due course,” he added.