The candidate is a peripherally restricted small-molecule PDE10 inhibitor to treat ulcerative colitis

BenevolentAI, a company focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) that boosts biopharma discovery, has revealed that the initial group of participants have been dosed across a phase 1 clinical trial of its oral phosphodiesterase 10 (PDE10) inhibitor, BEN-8744.

Currently in development, the candidate involves treating individuals with ulcerative colitis (UC) and is a peripherally restricted small-molecule PDE10 inhibitor. Taken by patients orally, it could also address other indications within the inflammatory bowel disease area.

BEN-8744 offers an alternative mechanism of action for the treatment of UC, providing an opportunity for increased differentiation based on safety and efficacy.

PDE10 effectively reduces intracellular levels of the signalling molecule cGMP. Furthermore, restoration of cGMP levels through PDE10 inhibition is predicted to have direct anti-inflammatory and disease-modifying benefits.

Joanna Shields, chief executive officer at BenevolentAI, was encouraged by the progress of the trial: “Our AI powered drug-discovery platform identified PDE10 as a novel target for UC, with no prior direct associations linking it in scientific literature. BEN-8744 demonstrates the capacity of our technology platform to uncover novel avenues in the treatment of disease.”

Dr Anne Phelan, chief scientific officer at BenevolentAI, reflected: “UC is a disease with significant unmet patient needs, as rates of sustained remission remain disappointingly low. Initiation of this phase 1 study marks a significant milestone in treating this complex disease and serves as the leading asset in our clinical development portfolio.”

She added: “BEN-8744 exemplifies our innovative approach targeting a novel pathway with the potential for meaningful differentiation from existing standard-of-care treatments.”

UC remains a chronic condition which triggers inflammation and ulceration of the inner lining of both the colon and rectum. UC impacts 0.4% of the US population, while 31% of patients have moderate-to-severe disease.

Further topline data is expected from the research early next year.