Beximco Pharma has announced that the United Nations-backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) has expanded its network of partnered manufacturers to include Beximco Pharma – a prolific global producer of pharmaceuticals.

Under the terms of the agreement, the company will be granted a sub-licence by the MPP to produce molnupiravir. The therapy is an oral antiviral medication that inhibits the replication of certain RNA viruses and, pivotally, it is also used to treat COVID-19 in those infected by SARS-CoV-2.

The drug received conditional marketing authorisation in the UK from Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in November 2021 and received Emergency Use Authorisation in the US from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) the following month.

Beximco Pharma will manufacture molnupiravir in Bangladesh and expects to start domestic distribution and export by the end of 2022, following manufacturing regulator approvals and successful technology transfer.

Until then, the company will continue to sell its own generic version of molnupiravir (Emorivir) as announced in November, under the World Trade Organization’s Least Developed Country (LDC) waiver.

Meanwhile, the company – which is a leading manufacturer and exporter of medicines – will continue to deliver its broad portfolio of tablets, capsules, semi-solids and intravenous fluids.

Managing director of Beximco Pharma, Nazmul Hassan, commented: “Since the start of the pandemic, we have remained committed to assessing opportunities to increase the access and affordability of COVID-19 treatments for patients.

“As such, we are delighted to have been granted a sub-licence to produce molupiravir by the United Nations-backed Medicines Patent Pool. To partner with such a prestigious organisation is testament to the quality of our manufacturing capabilities and is also aligned to our corporate mission by enabling broad access to this oral treatment in many low- and middle-income countries.”