The structure of NanoBone triggers bone-forming systems while also aiding rapid bone healing

Biocomposites – a medical devices company that engineers, manufactures and markets products for regenerating bone and managing infection in bone and soft tissue – has announced the purchase of Artoss GmbH. It follows several acquisitions in the past few years.

The newly acquired company, which is based in Germany, is a specialist manufacturer of innovative bone graft substitutes for use in foot, ankle, spine, orthopaedics and dentistry.

Artoss generates a variety of bone graft substitute products by incorporating its proprietary NanoBone technology. The system combines silica gel and nanocrystalline hydroxyapatite to establish bone formation and functionality.

Meanwhile, the structure of NanoBone triggers bone-forming systems within the body, while also aiding rapid bone healing. In addition to its flagship product, Artoss also produces a range of indication-specific variants which can be used directly from applicators.

Artoss will continue to develop and manufacture innovative products but, through its new Biocomposites connection and its global distribution network, will be able to provide for a wider population of surgeons and patients.

Michael Harris, chief executive officer of Biocomposites, is certain that the partnership can transform lives: “We are delighted to have completed this acquisition of Artoss. Adding the NanoBone range of products to our portfolio provides us with a new differentiated offering to help surgeons treat their patients and a platform from which to develop new ready-to-use products.”

He added: “Following on from our acquisitions of Subiton and Synimed last year, we have established ourselves as the go-to provider for surgeons requiring bone regeneration and/or managing infection in bone and soft tissue.”