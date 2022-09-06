Group consists of nine ventures plus corporate-sponsored innovation projects from Novo Nordisk

BioInnovation Institute (BII) – the international commercial non-profit foundation – has announced the latest cohort of participants in its Venture Lab acceleration programme for early-stage companies.

The group consists of nine ventures plus two corporate-sponsored innovation projects from Novo Nordisk – all aligned with BII’s focus on developing scientific healthcare initiatives.

Designed to help build research-based ideas with high-growth commercial potential into viable start-ups, BII’s 12-month Venture Lab programme supports business acceleration, scientific and team development, while providing a convertible loan of EUR 500,000, plus access to labs and offices at BII’s entrepreneurial ecosystem in the centre of Copenhagen.

In becoming a part of the Venture Lab programme, the early-stage companies also get an opportunity to apply for an add-on opportunity of up to EUR 1.3m through BII’s new Venture House programme.

The start-up companies include: HHC Medical, which is developing a technology platform based on electroporation, HEKA VR, which uses virtual reality to provide a new type of immersive therapy for schizophrenia patients and Fimmcyte which is developing the first disease-modifying treatment for endometriosis.

Bobby Soni, Chief Business Officer at BioInnovation Institute, said: “We are delighted to announce the next cohort of start-ups accepted onto our Venture Lab programme and we look forward to supporting them with the many aspects of development needed to deliver first-in-class science that will positively impact global health and the environment.”

“Furthermore, we are thrilled to present two strong innovation projects from Novo Nordisk and look forward to helping these projects progress by offering our Venture Lab programme as a platform for innovation.”

Since its inception in 2018, BII has supported 62 start-ups and projects.