In 2020, there were over ten million deaths worldwide associated with cancer

The BioMed X Institute and Ono Pharmaceutical have announced a new joint research collaboration for cancer research.

The project, ‘New Strategies to Engage Neutrophils in Solid Tumors’, will help to design next-generation immunotherapies by advancing the antitumour effects of neutrophils.

Neutrophils are a type of white blood cell that helps the immune system fight infections and heal injuries.

As one of the first responders to inflammation, infection and injury, neutrophils play an essential role in cancer progression, including promoting angiogenesis, immunosuppression and cancer metastasis.

Immunotherapies that target T cells have already proved highly effective for patients living with cancer. However, many patients remain resistant to them.

Hosted in Germany by the BioMed X Institute, the new research team will combine nine other research groups to uncover novel neutrophil biology and leverage their functions to design novel immunotherapies.

In 2020, there were around ten million deaths associated with cancer and 18.1 million new cases of cancer worldwide.

The four most common cancers include breast, lung, bowel and prostate cancers, which account for more than four in ten of all cancers diagnosed worldwide.

Christian Tidona, founder and managing director, BioMed X Institute, said: "Oncology and immunology, including tumour immunology, are key areas of expertise at BioMed X” and “we are proud and honoured that Ono has chosen our institute to develop new strategies for engaging neutrophils in cancer therapy".

Toichi Takino, senior executive officer and executive director, discovery and research, Ono Pharmaceutical: "This innovative research collaboration will engage us with highly talented scientists around the world who possess unique ideas for immunotherapy utilising neutrophils.

“We believe that the research team established through this collaboration will lead to the discovery of the next generation of immunotherapy."

Researchers who are interested in participating in this research are encouraged to respond to this international call for application by submitting a project proposal via the BioMed X Career Space before 18 February 2024.