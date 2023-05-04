Patent will allow the development of an industrial biomarker analysis kit which could be available worldwide

BioSenic – a company focusing on in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases – has announced that it has submitted a vital patent in relation to the use of its ATO platform.

The patent is referred to as a ‘Diagnostic method for detecting the pathological correlates of chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGvHD) using particular cytokine or chemokine biomarkers’ and has duly been submitted to the European Patent Office desk for consideration.

It also covers the use of a quantitative system of evaluating the impact of medications developed to change the course of cGvHD.

Two years ago, BioSenic successfully concluded a national multi-location, single-arm phase 2 study in five university hospitals across France. During the trial, BioSenic treated 21 cGvHD patients with an intravenous formulation known as Arscimed.

Subsequently, BioSenic published positive efficacy and safety results in the Transplantation and Cellular Therapy journal. Indeed, analysis of patient serums has yielded pivotal data on the transition of cytokines/chemokines concentrations from an initial abnormal range of values to a normalised level, associated with reduced disease activity.

Biomarkers could possibly assist in determining the estimated risk of developing the disease at an early stage, while also helping to analyse the therapeutic response to current standards of care or an emerging treatment.

Prof. François Rieger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at BioSenic, was optimistic about the benefits that a patent could bring: “BioSenic's newly submitted patent will allow the company to accelerate the development and approval of its novel therapeutic agents in cGvHD. This patent covers quantitative research tools that are needed to evaluate short-term responses to treatments and to predict long-term clinical benefits.”

He added: “Regulatory agencies will be far more receptive to market approvals for treatment use of any active pharmacological ingredient if the means of quantitative monitoring of the assessment of the activity and direct staging of the disease are applicable. This patent adds to our extensive patent portfolio covering both of our therapeutic platforms.”