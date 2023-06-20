Immunological disorder therapy data to be shared at International Conference on Redox Medicine

BioSenic – a company focusing on serious autoimmune diseases and cell repair – is presenting data on its arsenic trioxide (ATO) platform. The details will be revealed during the forthcoming 25th International Conference on Redox Medicine 2023 in Paris.

The presentation will concentrate on data for ATO – an injection to treat acute promyelocytic leukaemia which has already been approved by the FDA. In recent publications, the company has established that adding copper boosted ATO’s reactive oxygen species (ROS)-mediated deletion of activated immune cells.

It is this raised efficacy that could result in a pivotal improvement to its safety profile, while also paving a way to new combination therapy approaches.

BioSenic is evaluating an oral version of ATO for systemic autoimmune indications, including a phase 3 clinical trial among patients with chronic graft-versus-host disease. This cohort would involve patients who have undergone an allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

Dr Carole Nicco, Chief Scientific Officer at BioSenic and newly elected President of Redox Medicine Society, reflected on the importance of the conference as a conduit for innovation: “The Redox Medicine Society conference has been running for 25 years, bringing together KOLs and renowned researchers from around the world to facilitate the translation of redox biology into medicine.”

She added: “The Redox Medicine Society congress is a source of fruitful encounters and scientific inspiration. We are excited to share our findings and hope that this data will inspire redox translational research to deliver more beneficial medicines.”

BioSenic’s current investigational medicinal product, ALLOB, represents a proprietary approach to bone regeneration and wider organ repair. The system turns undifferentiated stromal cells from healthy donors into bone-forming cells at the location of an injury following a single local injection.