The organisations will focus on the delivery of clinical trials which concentrate on rare cancers

Blood Cancer UK has renewed its partnership with RareCan with a view to supporting the growth of RareCan’s patient membership.

The organisations will also focus on the rapid delivery of clinical trials which concentrate on the prevention, diagnosis or treatment of rare cancers.

The collaboration will continue to enable individuals living with forms of rare blood cancers, such as lymphoma, leukaemia and myeloma, to take part in vital clinical studies. This participation involves individuals providing tissue, blood samples and genetic data.

Meanwhile, RareCan members with multiple myeloma have also had the chance to be screened for possible clinical trials, having also been invited to join the Myeloma Research Panel run by Pfizer.

Piers Kotting, founding director and chief executive officer at RareCan, was excited about renewing the partnership. “It is fantastic that Blood Cancer UK are actively renewing our partnership to support RareCan’s evolution and for the research community as a whole”.

He added: “We have already demonstrated that there is an unmet demand for people with rare cancer, and we know that by working together with Blood Cancer UK, RareCan will continue to grow cohorts in many of the rare blood cancers where research is lacking.”

Sarah McDonald, deputy director of research at Blood Cancer UK, concluded: “Each year, around 5,000 people with blood cancer, whose blood cancer is stable and slow-growing are put on ‘watch and wait’, however, this can often be a worrying time for those living through this experience.

“Where suitable making people aware of and directing them to RareCan could give people an opportunity to help researchers, and importantly give them hope that they can make a positive impact for themselves, and others in the future.”

Blood cancer remains the UK’s third biggest cancer killer, with around 16,000 people dying from the disease every year.